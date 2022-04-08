In-person ‘Soroptimist Wine Affair’ returns to Old Town Newhall

For the first time since before the pandemic, the 13th annual “Wine Affair – Wine, Beer, and Cheer” event was held with virtually no restrictions, allowing patrons to wine, dine and socialize mask-free down Main Street in Newhall.

The event was hosted by the Soroptimists, an international organization that promotes economic opportunity and social mobility to women and girls. Although the event was designed to raise money for the organization, it also was meant to draw crowds to the many local businesses along Main Street — many of which have been economically impacted by the pandemic.

“So the event is essentially a sip, stroll and savor down Main Street so people can go into a bunch of different venues. And they can sample restaurants from all over the Santa Clara Valley,” said Maggie Gaughan, co-chair of Soroptomist of Greater Santa Clarita Valley. “They can sample wineries, breweries, cocktails, and we have Sushi On Main doing Saki… El Trocadero doing Margaritas, and The Junction is doing mint juleps.”

Laura Raden, the General Manager of the Newhall Press Room, pours a glass of red wine for Erin Mansour, 46, during the Wine Affair event on Main Street in Old Town Newhall on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Shane Bothwell, general manager of The Old Town Junction, said The Junction had two “killer years” before the pandemic hit, which forced them to switch gears.

“We adapted [and] persevered through it and started modifying our menu, doing takeout. We actually were serving groceries at one point, like just to help the community,” said Bothwell. “It’s great to have everyone back and seeing smiling faces… I feel like we’re hitting another gear, you know, getting through those trials and tribulations and retaining a lot of our staff who all came back for the most part.”

Patrons were able to walk down Main Street where the event had “stops” at certain businesses, where booths were set up so guests could sample some of their food and even free signature wine, beer and cocktails.

Cherie McGraham, owner of Smokehouse on Main, said the extra foot traffic the event has brought is crucial to the business’s recovery.

Event attendees gather on the sidewalk visiting multiple vendors during the Wine Affair event on Main Street in Old Town Newhall on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

“We had to close three different times because we can’t make it on takeout and delivery here,” said McGraham. “I think the more foot traffic we get, on this street specifically because it’s the oldest part and it’s become like a destination area, it helps people that have never tried my food, try it and go on coming back here.”

Santa Clarita Councilwoman Marsha McLean was also in attendance and said that from what she gathered, people were very happy to be in a somewhat pre-pandemic environment.

“Especially after what we’ve been through the past two years, people are so grateful to be out and about,” said McLean. “People are so happy to be able to come out without masks on their faces, and just to be able to speak to one another and people have really been joyful, to tell you the truth, being able to come to this event, and I applaud Soroptimist for putting it on.”

Soroptimist representatives said that although this may be the first fully in-person Wine Affair since the pandemic began, they seemed confident that it wouldn’t be the last and that the annual event will continue for the foreseeable future.

Shane Bothwell, the General Manager of The Old Town Junction, pours a mint julep for an event participant during the Wine Affair event on Main Street in Old Town Newhall on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Kirby Lanier, owner of Kirby’s Cookie Shop, talks with customers about her cookies during the Wine Affair event on Main Street in Old Town Newhall on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

(From Left to Right) Terry Hoard, an assistant from Fun Times Captured Photo Booth, shows the photo to Mandy Shaff, Chris Olson, and Linda Daquino during the Wine Affair event on Main Street in Old Town Newhall on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal