Jury selection begins in Valencia murder trial

The jury selection in a Valencia murder trial began Wednesday in a San Fernando courthouse, with the process slated to go through the end of the week.

Christian Ortiz, 26, is charged with the 2017 murder of Brayan Rodriguez, his boyfriend at the time of the alleged crime.

The jury selection process is set to continue on Friday. After the conclusion of the selection, the trial, including testimony from witnesses from both the prosecution and defense, is slated to begin.

Rodriguez’s body was found inside a closet in a house on the 23600 block of Via Valer, near Valencia Glen Park, the day before Ortiz was arrested.

Rodriguez, who was 20 years old at the time of his death, had been reported missing Sept. 22, 2017, resulting in a number of searches to find him throughout the weekend.

Ortiz, who was 21 at the time of the alleged murder, remains in custody in the Twin Towers Correctional Facility with bail set at $2 million.