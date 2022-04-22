L.A. County to continue requiring masks on public transit

L.A. County Public Health Department officials emphasized Thursday that masking on public transit and in indoor transportation hubs would still be required within the county.

“Per the revised order, masking continues to be required to be worn by everyone, 2 years of age and older, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status, on public transit within the county,” read a press release from the L.A. County Public Health Department. “This includes wearing masks on commuter trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-shares.”

Masking will also still be required in indoor transportation hubs including airport and bus terminals, train and subway stations, seaport or other indoor port terminals, or any other indoor area that serves as a transportation hub.

“Public Health will reassess the indoor masking requirement when COVID-19 community transmission in Los Angeles County drops to the moderate level, or the (Centers for Disease Control’s) assessment is that an order requiring masking in the transportation corridor is no longer necessary for protection of the public’s health, or within 30 days of this order, whichever occurs first,” said a Public Health press release.

In addition to announcing the revised health order, Public Health Department officials reported 2,123 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths, bringing the grand total of cases since the onset of the pandemic to 2,857,772 and total number of deaths to 31,913. Currently 224 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

For the Santa Clarita Valley, the Public Health Department reported the following statistics:

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of March 7: 5, with 2,198 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 62, 50 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 72,742

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of April 20: 467