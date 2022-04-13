L.A. high-speed pursuit heads through SCV

A high-speed pursuit involving a man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon passed through the Santa Clarita Valley area on Wednesday.

The pursuit, according to Officer Matthew Cruz of the Los Angeles Police Department, began shortly after officers received a report at 12:23 p.m. of an assault on the 11200 block of Ilex Avenue in Pacoima.

“It looks like when officers arrived, they became involved in a pursuit,” Cruz said, adding that the suspect’s vehicle, a silver SUV, came back as stolen. “And that started at about 1:06 p.m.”

The suspect, with LAPD officers in tow, headed northbound on Interstate 5 and eventually merged onto the northbound side of Highway 14.

While hitting speeds anywhere between 100 mph and 130 mph, the vehicle drove through Newhall and into the Acton area.

However, at 1:31 p.m., Cruz said LAPD officials terminated their pursuit, likely due to the unsafe speeds, and their aero unit was called off.

Live overhead footage of the scene captured at approximately 1:45 p.m. showed officers with the California Highway Patrol following closely behind the suspect.

As of 1:55 p.m., the suspect had not yet been detained and the pursuit had turned around, now heading southbound on Highway 14, just south of Red Rover Mine Road and Sierra Highway.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.