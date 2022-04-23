Man arrested on suspicion of furnishing tobacco to minors

A man was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment after he allegedly sold tobacco products to minors, according to law enforcement officials.

The man was arrested shortly after a Juvenile Intervention Team, or J-Team, operation was conducted at his home in Saugus on Thursday, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“During a search, deputies located numerous amounts of vapes, marijuana, cocaine, LSD and prescription pills not prescribed to the suspect,” Arriaga said. “The suspect was ultimately arrested for felony child endangerment, soliciting tobacco to minors, possession of cocaine for sales, among several other narcotics charges.”

“The male had just been arrested in January 2022 for similar charges,” Arriaga added. “He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remains in custody at this time.”

L.A. County Sheriff’s Department arrest logs indicate he is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.