Man arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm in Canyon Country

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Deputies arrested a man on suspicion of possession of a firearm in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Canyon Country on Thursday. 

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, a traffic stop was conducted by Crime Impact Team deputies at the intersection of Luther Avenue and Soledad Canyon Road.  

Arriaga said the suspect was then arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon in the vehicle along with possession of a firearm while being the subject of a restraining order.  

“He had an active court order against him prohibiting him from owning firearms, as well as possession of large-capacity magazines,” Arriaga said. 

According to Arriaga, the man was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remained in custody as of Monday. 

Chris Torres

Chris Torres

Chris Torres is a staff photographer and writer for the Signal. Before joining the Signal in November of 2021, he served as Editor-in-Chief of The Daily Sundial at Cal State Northridge in 2020 and Editor-in-Chief of The RoundUp News at Pierce College in 2019. He also graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Journalism with an emphasis in photojournalism and documentary photography. You can contact him at [email protected] Twitter: @chris_t_torres Instagram:@chris.t.torres

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS