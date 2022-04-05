Man arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm in Canyon Country

Deputies arrested a man on suspicion of possession of a firearm in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Canyon Country on Thursday.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, a traffic stop was conducted by Crime Impact Team deputies at the intersection of Luther Avenue and Soledad Canyon Road.

Arriaga said the suspect was then arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon in the vehicle along with possession of a firearm while being the subject of a restraining order.

“He had an active court order against him prohibiting him from owning firearms, as well as possession of large-capacity magazines,” Arriaga said.

According to Arriaga, the man was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remained in custody as of Monday.