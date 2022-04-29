MLB suspends Bauer for 2 years without pay

Major League Baseball announced Friday it had suspended Dodgers pitcher and Santa Clarita native Trevor Bauer for two years as a result of allegations of sexual assault.

Despite the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office announcing earlier this year that no criminal charges would be filed against Bauer, the Dodgers released a statement saying the pitcher would be suspended under the MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Child Abuse Policy, and enforcement of the policy by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr.

“Today, we were informed that MLB has concluded its investigation into allegations that have been made against Trevor Bauer, and the commissioner has issued his decision regarding discipline,” the statement read. “The Dodgers organization takes all allegations of this nature very seriously and does not condone or excuse any acts of domestic violence or sexual assault.”

“We understand that Trevor has the right to appeal the commissioner’s decision,” the Dodgers statement added. “Therefore, we will not comment further until the process is complete.”

In a statement released via Bauer’s personal Twitter account, as well as sent to The Signal by a member of his communications team, the former Hart High School pitcher and UCLA standout said he would be doing just that — and appealing the decision.

“In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy,” Bauer said. “I am appealing this action and expect to prevail. As we have throughout this process, my representatives and I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings.”

Earlier this week, Bauer announced that he had filed a lawsuit of his own against his accuser, Lindsey Hill, and her lawyer, Niranjan Fred Thiagarajah, for defamation and damages related to his contract with the Dodgers.

Within approximately one year of him signing a landmark deal with the Dodgers for three years/$102 million, Hill accused Bauer of violently attacking her during two sexual encounters they had at his house in Pasadena in spring 2021.

On Feb. 8, District Attorney George Gascón announced that his office would not be pursuing criminal charges against Bauer.