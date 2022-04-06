Newhall chiropractor sees case dismissed

A Newhall chiropractor, who was one of 15 chiropractors charged in an alleged $6 million insurance fraud and illegal kickback scheme involving medical claims made on car crashes, saw her case dismissed last month.

Robin Stacy Long, 53, of Newhall was arrested and her felony complaint listed a total of 18 felony counts, including charges against all of the defendants of insurance fraud and participating in patient referral rebates when licensed in the healing arts or as a chiropractor.

The case was dismissed on March 25.

The ring that Long was arrested alongside with were all booked in 2019. According to investigators, Long’s alleged co-conspirators were from various places in Los Angeles County including Beverly Hills, Sherman Oaks, Yorba Linda and Irvine.

The allegations included filing false claims for medical services, and the alleged ringleader of the operation, Yury Chernega of Studio City, reportedly offered to refer new patients to other chiropractors in return for an illegal referral fee, through which he collected about $6 million, prosecutors said at the time.

By seeing her case dismissed, on charges ranging from insurance fraud to business and professional code violations, Long will not face any legal repercussions.