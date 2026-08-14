Canyon Crosswinds Flying Club hosts open house 

Castaic Lake State Recreation Area is known for attracting boaters, swimmers and people seeking to spend a day under the sun.

But if one travels north through Lake Hughes Road and makes a right turn onto a dirt road before reaching the Earl Schmidt Filtration Plant, there’s a flying field, designed for an entirely different outdoor activity.

Last weekend, the Canyon Crosswinds Flying Club, a group of radio-controlled aviation enthusiasts, held an open house on its flying field, featuring morning flight demonstrations and community outreach aimed at attracting new members.

The organization, founded in the 1970s, is made up of people of all ages who fly a variety of airplanes and helicopters, from small electric to large gas-powered aircraft.

“It’s a great hobby because the people are so willing to share their passion for the hobby. It’s educational but in a really fun, hands-on way,” said Valerie Krog, the organization’s secretary. Her son Logan, began to fly at the age of 6, and now at 12 years old, owns several aircraft and spends lots of time in the flying field learning how to perform complicated tricks that take consistent practice.

Flying an aircraft could be challenging, and members of the Canyon Crosswinds offer free training for those interested and they have a simulator available on their website for those interested in learning.

Longtime Canyon Crosswinds RC Club Corey Jodaio refuels his remote controlled airplain to perform a flight demonstration during the open house held on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026 in Castaic. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Club president Steve Killian said flying a remote-controlled aircraft can sometimes be more complicated than flying a full-sized airplane because of the technical skills involved. Pilots must keep their eyes on the aircraft as it moves through the air while also memorizing the hand movements needed to execute each maneuver correctly.

The online simulator is an essential training tool for new hobbyists before they take their first flight, helping them practice their controls and avoid potential collisions, he added.

Killian and Krog stated that, during the morning open house, about 50 people attended with several dozen new visitors.

For club member Corey Jodaio, who started flying remote-controlled aircraft like many other members in the organization, said seeing the younger generation show interest in the hobby was “very heartening,” he said. “I’ve been flying models since 1979 and have been doing it ever since.”

What Krog’s son, Logan, loves most about flying his aircraft, is learning to do tricks, he said, and advised children interested in learning to simply practice, he said.

As more people discover the hobby, members of Canyon Crosswinds hope to continue sharing their knowledge and passion for radio-controlled aviation.