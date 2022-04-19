Rideshare driver accused of rape, sexual assault returns to court

A former rideshare driver accused of having committed multiple acts of rape and sexual assault returned to court on Friday.

Nicolas Morales, of Canyon Country, was arrested Feb. 23, 2019, on suspicion of committing multiple acts of rape and other sex offenses. According to prosecutors, he is believed to have posed as a rideshare driver and attacked female passengers — often using a knife to force his victims into committing sexual acts.

After his arrest, the 48-year-old Canyon Country man was charged with 28 different criminal counts, including: nine counts of forcible oral copulation; six counts of rape; five counts of sodomy by use of force; four counts of forcible sexual penetration by foreign object; and one count each of assault with intent to commit a felony, attempted sodomy by use of force and attempted kidnapping to commit another crime.

Morales is scheduled to return to court on May 27 for a continuation of his pretrial hearing.

During a pretrial hearing, a judge, prosecution and defense convene in order to present evidence, documents and/or any other relevant materials/matters before the trial begins.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department booking logs, Morales is being held at Men’s Central Jail in lieu of $10,350,000 bail.

He remains in law enforcement custody as of the publication of this story.