SCV Water board opens applications for vacant seat

The Santa Clarita Valley Water board announced this week that they would be accepting applications for the vacant seat representing District No. 3.

The seat, which represents communities on the west side of the SCV, was vacated last month by Dan Mortensen, a Newhall-based tax attorney convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence.

According to a news release distributed by the agency, the person selected to fill the seat would serve until the term ends on Jan. 1.

Candidates must have their primary residence within Division 3 and be a registered voter, officials said, and a map of divisions can be viewed at yourscvwater.com/redistricting/.

“The SCV Water board of directors will review applications and intends to interview finalists and select someone to fill the vacancy at a special board meeting on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 6 p.m.,” officials said in a statement. “The individual selected will be sworn in shortly thereafter, followed by a ceremonial swearing in at the May 17, 2022, regular board meeting.”

The decision to appoint someone to the position, instead of dissolving the board seat, was an acrimonious one between the directors during a meeting last week.

While a handful of the directors sided with the idea of an appointment, some stated that they would wish to dissolve the seat as the number of seats on the board are set to shrink already in November (two of the District 3 seats are up for re-election this cycle, and that number is being cut down to one).

Director Lynne Plambeck challenged that the Republicans on the board were attempting to hold an appointment as they hold the majority of the board seats and would give their choice an incumbent advantage heading into November. The directors challenged by Plambeck stated that the appointment was designed to be non-partisan, and an appointment process would provide the public with more awareness about the actions of the board.

Ultimately the board approved moving forward with a plan to accept applications and appoint a new director to the seat.

Applications can be found at yourSCVwater.com/ and will be accepted until 4 p.m. on April 20. They can be submitted in person or by mail to SCV Water, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, to the attention of the board secretary. Applications can also be emailed to [email protected].