Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s public safety dialogue on May 5 has been cancelled due to a “conflict in schedules,” Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s officials said.

Villanueva was set to appear for “an afternoon of information and dialogue regarding public safety concerns” at West Ranch High School’s theater, according to a previous release. Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, said the event has not been rescheduled.