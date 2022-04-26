Stabbing at Newhall Park, victim transported to Henry Mayo

Someone was stabbed around 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 24000 block of Newhall Avenue, according to first responders.

The call came in around 8:15 a.m., said Ruben Munoz, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The victim was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital four minutes later, Munoz said, adding he didn’t know the age or gender of the victim, nor did he know the victim’s condition.

In a statement from Hart High School Principal Jason d’Autremont, he told Hart families that the school went on a precautionary soft lockdown at the direction of law enforcement because of the reported stabbing at the nearby Newhall Park, apparently between two juveniles.

“Nothing happened on our campus or on Placerita’s campus,” d’Autremont added, referring to the nearby Placerita Junior High School. “In collaboration with law enforcement, the lockdown has been lifted. We will have additional law enforcement in the community and on our campus out of an abundance of caution.’

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.