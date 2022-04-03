Stolen vehicle suspects detained at gunpoint in Newhall

Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station deputies pulled over a stolen vehicle at the intersection of Newhall Avenue and Sierra Highway in Newhall on Saturday, just after 5 p.m., according to watch commander Lt. Barclay.

The deputies detained the car’s occupants at gunpoint, but no arrests have been confirmed at the time of this publication.

The vehicle, a dark silver 2012 Acura four-door sedan, also appeared to be carrying a small child or toddler. Deputies could be seen holding the child after the other occupants were detained.