Stolen vehicle suspects detained at gunpoint in Newhall

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies search an Acura 4-door sedan after the occupants were detained at gunpoint in the Park and Ride parking lot at the corner of Newhall Avenue and Sierra Highway in Newhall on Saturday, 040222. Dan Watson/The Signal
Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station deputies pulled over a stolen vehicle at the intersection of Newhall Avenue and Sierra Highway in Newhall on Saturday, just after 5 p.m., according to watch commander Lt. Barclay.  

The deputies detained the car’s occupants at gunpoint, but no arrests have been confirmed at the time of this publication.  

The vehicle, a dark silver 2012 Acura four-door sedan, also appeared to be carrying a small child or toddler. Deputies could be seen holding the child after the other occupants were detained.    

