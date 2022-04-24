The first of its kind, ‘Party on the Pointe!’ draws large crowds

Thousands attended the “Party on the Pointe” event at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex on Saturday in one of the biggest events the city has hosted since the pandemic.

The event incorporated almost every part of the complex and its vastness is hard to overstate. Some of the event’s activities included eight hours of live music on the stage, food trucks in the parking lot, a crocodile obstacle course at the aquatic center, a pump track near the TREK Bike Park, a gaming lounge and NERF war battle party in the gymnasium, a bungee jump, an indoor roller rink, and a Ferris wheel, super slide, shooting gallery, and zipline in the parking lot of The Centre.

The festival started at noon and ran until 10 p.m., although many of the activities were shut down around sunset for safety reasons. The event was completely free, aside from any food or drinks attendees wished to purchase.

Kevin Strauss, communications specialist for the city of Santa Clarita, said the 10-hour event was designed to be large in scale.

“We took over the Santa Clarita Sports Complex,” said Strauss. “Well, not necessarily taking over, but we’re programming every piece of the sports complex together on the same day. We’re having one large-scale festival-style event.”

Strauss said this was the first event of this nature, but that the city has been gearing up to do an event like this for a long time. A lot of the outdoor events, block parties and concerts were sort of trial runs leading up to “Party on the Pointe,” which would put all of these aspects into one huge festival.

“So we have the experience, we have the track record of putting on these events that people love and wanted to try something new here on this day,” said Strauss. “And being as it’s one that we’ve not done before, we wanted to keep it to those, the one-day, and expand those hours and make sure that everybody can come.”

Patrons of the festival seemed to enjoy being at another large-scale event and thought it brought back a sense of normalcy to the community.

“It feels very normal,” said Natsuyo Carroll, a mother and Santa Clarita resident. “I think it’s super cool, a lot bigger than I thought and so, so many things. It’s great.”

“I didn’t realize there was so much and it was all free. So I was shocked by that and I’m excited,” said Paige Clegg. “It feels good, it feels nice and it feels safe and it feels like being outdoors it’s just nice.”

For more information about future events organized by the city of Santa Clarita, visit https://bit.ly/3EpeClw.