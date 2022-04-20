Two arrested in connection to Castaic vehicle thefts

A man and woman were arrested after deputies suspected them of not only possessing narcotics for sale, but also of being connected to a number of vehicle burglaries in Castaic.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the arrests stem from a traffic stop by Crime Impact Team deputies in Sylmar — near the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Bradley Street — on Monday.

“Deputies with the Crime Impact Team have been searching for a suspect responsible for several vehicle burglaries that occurred in Castaic,” said Arriaga. “Thorough followup investigation led them to the suspect in Sylmar, where they were able to make contact during a traffic stop.”

While speaking with the two suspects in the vehicle, deputies reportedly spotted drug paraphernalia within reach, according to Arriaga.

“A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of drug paraphernalia, a significant amount of methamphetamine and an unserialized, loaded firearm,” said Arriaga. “A female occupant was also noted to have an outstanding felony warrant for her arrest. The vehicle itself was believed to be stolen.”

The man was also found, according to Arriaga, to be a previously convicted felon and in possession of some of the stolen property from at least one of the vehicle burglaries.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a loaded firearm and controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, grand theft auto, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and felon in possession of ammunition.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, alongside an out-of-county warrant.

Both were booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remained in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.