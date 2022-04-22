Valencia man identified as victim in fiery crash

The Valencia man killed in a fiery crash last week has been identified, according to officials at the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.

Thomas Benson, 24, was identified as the sole victim in a crash to which California Highway Patrol officers responded on Interstate 5 south of Valencia Boulevard at approximately 1:55 a.m. on April 10.

According to an investigation report filed by Officer J. Torres with the Newhall CHP office, “The vehicle, a maroon Toyota Avalon, traveled down a dirt embankment located along the east roadway edge, rolled over several times, and struck a tree before coming to rest.”

The car was engulfed in flames as a result of the crash, according to the report. The fire caused fatal injuries to the only occupant of the car and the “sequence of events involving the crash is still under investigation.”

A GoFundMe page was established soon after Benson’s death in order to assist his family.

“This fund has been set up for those who would like to make a donation to help with the funeral and memorial expenses,” reads the page. “Any additional funds will be used to support mental health needs in the community he lived in.”

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

For more information on how to donate to Benson’s family, visit their GoFundMe page at https://bit.ly/3EzUw85.