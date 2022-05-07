7 Benefits of Using Henna Powder on the Hair

In these times when everything is artificial, henna powder stands out from the crowd as a natural and pure compound. It is not only organic but also cruelty-free.

Henna powder is obtained from the plant Lawsonia Inermis. The extraction method is completely safe, and surprisingly, henna powder remains the only organic hair dye we know today.

Henna Hair Dye vs. Conventional Dye

As you already know, traditional or packaged hair dyes are flawed with plenty of industrial compounds. Compared with natural dyes, these toxin-containing products damage your hair in the long run. Moreover, if used consecutively, it dries your scalp and deprives it of essential nutrients.

Henna hair dye, on the other hand, is an organic dye agent. It means that it is free from chemicals, pesticides, and artificial fertilizers. This makes it less toxic, less allergenic, and an environment-friendly product. Not only this, but its anti-microbial, antioxidant, and healing properties may also protect and nourish your hair.

Why Use Henna for Hair?

The benefits of Henna powder on hair are not new. People have been using it to dye their hair for centuries.

First and foremost, it is an organic hair dye that does no harm to your hair. This is solely the most significant reason you should use it on your hair. Secondly, henna gives a beautiful red-brown hue to your strands. This color compliments your face and makes you look young and fresh.

Lastly and most importantly, henna is a pack with hundreds of rewarding elements. These help stimulate hair growth, treat dandruff, nourish the scalp, etc.

Benefits of Henna Powder for Hair

Dyes Your Hair Lush Red

The first and most essential function of henna is to dye your hair. It offers your hair a gorgeous red dye that glows in the daylight. And for the best part, it provides a lush hue and protects your hair simultaneously.

Prevents Premature Grey Hair

Research proves that henna has the ability to balance the pH of the scalp. In this manner, it prevents premature greying of hair and hair loss.

Stimulate Hair Growth

Another reason to use henna powder for hair is its ability to promote hair growth. It contains essential nutrients and antioxidants that fulfil the needs of your hair roots. This way, hair growth, and thickness are vital benefits of henna powder.

Prevents Infections

Natural henna is a known anti-microbial agent. Therefore, it may help keep bacteria and infections at bay. Moreover, Flavonoids and antioxidants present in it strengthen and nourish the hair follicles and prevent inflammation.

Resolves Dandruff and Itch

Dandruff is expected due to a fungal attack. Worry not, as the henna powder has anti-microbial properties that prevent dandruff from coming back. In addition, it cleans the oil glands and removes excess sebum that may also resolve itch.

Repairs Damaged Hair

Day to day dirt, pollution, and overuse of hairstyling gadgets can impair your hair health. When overwhelmed with these problems, henna is the superhero that saves the day by repairing dull, damaged hair and split ends.

Makes Your Hair Smooth

Who doesn’t love smooth and easier to manage hair? No one! Henna knows that and, therefore, profoundly restores the course hair. This way, it makes your hair smoother and brings back its forgotten shine.

How to Use Henna on Your Hair?

Using henna dye on hair is not rocket science. It is applied in almost a similar way to a conventional dye. The only difference is that henna is a bit too messier to handle. Thus, don’t forget to wear gloves and an old cloth near your neck area before starting the below steps.

Make a henna paste

Take a medium-sized bowl and add a few tablespoons of henna powder to it. Now, add any liquid of your choices like water, coffee, or lemon juice. You can also add coconut or olive oil to the mixture. It works best if you have dry hair.

Divide your hair and apply

Using a comb, neatly part your hair into sections. After that, take a dye brush and carefully apply the mixture to your hair. Start from the roots and then dye the strands.

Cover and wait

Cover it with a shower cap to prevent henna-dyed hair from staining your clothes. Let it sit on your hair for 2-4 hours.

Rinse with water

When it is time, wash the dried henna mixture with lukewarm water. Avoid using hot or cold water.

Now, dry your hair, and voila! Your new blazing red hair is ready to make you stand out from the crowd.

Conclusion

Choosing close to nature has always been a better option. That’s why we recommend using henna as a hair dye. It is organic, chemical-free, and full of valuable nutrients.

It not only gives your hair a rich crimson color but also prevents it from damage. So, if you were still unsure about using henna powder on your hair, this is your cue to go.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does henna damage your hair?

Henna is a natural hair dye. It is the safest dye and does not damage your hair. Besides, it may help repair your damaged hair. However, avoid using black henna or some packed products as they may contain chemicals.

How long does henna last on hair?

Henna hair dye lasts anywhere between 3 to 6 weeks. The fading time also depends upon the health and state of your hair. In addition, henna paste consistency and the sitting time also matter.

How often should I use henna on my hair?

Frankly speaking, it solely depends on you. After the henna dye starts fading after a few weeks, you can use it again. In fact, you can use it as many times as you want because henna powder is entirely safe.

Which henna is best for hair?

The natural henna comes in a red-brown color. It is the only original and safe henna present on the market. Other than this, you may have also seen black henna in aisles during grocery. We recommend avoiding it at all costs. It contains harmful chemicals and may damage your hair and irritate the scalp.