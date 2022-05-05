Broadway & Hollywood come to Santa Clarita

The Santa Clarita Encore Chorale is bringing Broadway and Hollywood to Santa Clarita on Friday. 

The choral group is scheduled 7 p.m. Friday to perform songs published in 1929-2017 from “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Mamma Mia,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “Sound of Music,” “West Side Story,” “Greatest Showman” and more. Admission is free and no reservations are required.   

The concert is to be held at the Newhall Church of the Nazarene, 23857 The Old Road (near Calgrove Boulevard and Interstate 5), Newhall.     

Santa Clarita Encore Chorale debuted in 2015 as an affiliate of the National Encore Creativity for Older Adults, the largest, fastest-growing choral program for adults over age 55 in the nation. 

