Businesses, employees invited to ‘Bike to Work Challenge’

News release

The city of Santa Clarita invites local businesses and their employees to participate in the annual Bike to Work Challenge. This week-long challenge begins Monday and continues through Friday. On Thursday, five pit stops will be available to participants with free refreshments and giveaways.

Participants are encouraged to take the online pledge at GreenSantaClarita.com to be entered into a raffle for free prizes.

The Bike to Work Challenge is a competition among Santa Clarita businesses to rally their employees to bike to work and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Local businesses that are registered to participate and have the most participation in their size category will win a free lunch at a local restaurant of their choice.

Businesses interested in participating are required to designate a “lead rider” who will act as a point of contact and for registering the business. Lead riders should register online at GreenSantaClarita.com and must submit a list of those at their company who participated by May 23 to Scott Bachrach, city event coordinator for the Bike to Work Challenge, at 661-255-4173 or [email protected]

The five pit stops will be located throughout the city on Thursday, May 19, at the following locations:

• Camp Plenty (Hosted by Bicycle Johns and SCV Bicycle Coalition).

• Bouquet Junction (Hosted by Incycle and SCV Bicycle Coalition).

• South Fork Trail (Hosted by Trek Bikes and SCV Bicycle Coalition).

• City Hall (Hosted by city of Santa Clarita).

• City Public Works Yard (Hosted by city of Santa Clarita).