Car crash victims survive 100 foot fall, hike themselves out

Two people miraculously survived a plunge down a 100-foot embankment off of Vasquez Canyon Road near Bouquet Canyon Road at around noon on Saturday, according to Officer Edgar Figueroa with the California Highway Patrol.

Figueroa said that a vehicle had gone off the embankment but that the crash victims were able to hike out and secure a ride to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital all on their own.

“We showed up later in the afternoon and recovered the vehicle and stored it for them,” said Figueroa.

The extent of the crash victims’ injuries or the cause of the crash are not known at the time of this publication.