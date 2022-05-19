City seeks volunteers for Graffiti Removal Day

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is seeking volunteers for its first Graffiti Removal Day on Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Volunteers will get the opportunity to work with the city’s Graffiti Removal Team and beautify the city. Those interested in participating can register in advance at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com, as there is limited space available.

In 2021, the Graffiti Removal Team completed more than 16,000 tag removals and nearly 500 beautification projects throughout the city. As of this year, the team has already removed 5,974 tags and completed 97 beautifications. Since 2015, the Graffiti Removal Team has maintained a 24-hour response rate, 99% of the time.

As part of the Santa Clarita 2025 Strategic Plan, the Graffiti Removal Team is tasked with administering a robust program to residents, including education through outreach efforts.

During this event, volunteers will learn more about graffiti vandalism, types of removals and will have the unique opportunity to complete a large-scale beautification project in the city. Volunteers will be using different pieces of painting equipment and should wear closed-toed shoes in addition to clothing that they do not mind getting paint on.

Graffiti Removal Day volunteer registration is open to residents ages 15 and above. To register as a volunteer, visit SantaClaritaVolunteers.com or contact Tess Simgen at [email protected]. For any other questions or more information on the event, contact Karine Darabedyan at [email protected].