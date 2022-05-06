Deputies arrest man suspected of brandishing firearm in two incidents

A 24-year-old Canyon Country man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of brandishing a firearm in two separate incidents, both in Canyon Country, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, COBRA detectives, with the help of the Special Assignment Team, made the arrest at about 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 27100 block of Silver Oak Lane in Canyon Country during the execution of a search warrant.

The first incident, Arriaga said, took place on April 6 at Soledad Canyon Road and Reuther Avenue during which the suspect was accused of pointing a firearm at someone during a road rage incident. The second incident took place on April 18 in the 18300 block of Oakmont Drive, with the suspect allegedly brandishing a firearm in a confrontation with a security guard who was conducting a patrol check of an apartment complex. The man, who was driving by in a gray sedan, confronted the security guard on patrol, Arriaga said.

“The suspect questioned the victim’s purpose and brandished a firearm while doing so,” Arriaga added. “The suspect fled prior to deputy arrival and remained outstanding at the time the report was taken.”

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm — a rifle and ammunition, Arriaga said. He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remained in custody as of Thursday.