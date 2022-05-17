Deputies: Man arrested after illegal weed grow found at house fire

A man was arrested after his illegal marijuana grow was discovered by investigators at a house fire in Canyon Country, according to law enforcement officials.

According to officials at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the grow was found after deputies responded to the 19600 block of Aldbury Street in Canyon Country regarding a structure fire call for service.

Ed Pickett, supervising fire dispatcher with the Fire Department, said at the time of the incident that the fire started as an electrical fire and was already extinguished once they had arrived. Pickett also said he was unable to confirm what was burning, as it was “a police matter.”

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies respond to a report of a garage fire on Glasser Avenue in Canyon Country on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

According to a deputy on the scene, the garage was being used as an indoor marijuana growing operation.

“It was reported smoke was seen coming from the garage,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “Upon entry, deputies observed several marijuana plants.”

“During investigation, deputies learned the suspect, who later arrived on scene, was responsible for the residence and had knowledge of the illegal marijuana cultivation,” Arriaga added.

He was arrested on suspicion of illegal cultivation of marijuana.

“He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and subsequently released on citation to appear in court at a later date,” Arriaga said.