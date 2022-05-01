Deputies respond to stabbing call on Newhall Avenue

Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported stabbing on Newhall Avenue on Sunday at around noon.

Both the victim and the suspect apparently fled the scene as deputies were unable to locate either of them, according to SCV sheriff’s radio chatter. The victim appeared to have been stabbed in the leg by a Hispanic female, according to reports from the dispatcher.

The victim was reported to have been wearing a Lakers jersey and shorts. Deputies are hoping someone matching their description checks into Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital so that they can identify them.

The SCV Sheriff’s Station watch commander could not be reached to verify this information. There is no further information at the time of this publication.