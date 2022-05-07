Deputies: Scales, drugs found on suspect in Valencia

Deputies say they arrested a 42-year-old Bakersfield man after they reportedly found him to be in possession of drugs and scales, leading them to believe he intended to sell the contraband.

The arrest stems from deputies conducting a traffic stop Wednesday on the 23100 block of Valencia Boulevard after they suspected the man to be driving a stolen vehicle.

“During a search of the vehicle, deputies located various amounts of methamphetamine and contraband similar for use of sales of narcotics,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “The male was ultimately arrested for possession of a controlled substance for sales and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.”

He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and subsequently released on citation to appear in court at a later date.