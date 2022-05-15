Fire Department responds to gas spill in Canyon Country

Los Angeles County firefighters and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a reported gasoline spill at 14320 Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country on Sunday, according to fire Capt. Jeff Swingle.

Swingle said the spill was dubbed “The Soledad Incident” and that when they first got the call from the Sheriff’s Department at 2:56 p.m., they had reported that three 500-gallon tanks were said to be spilling. However, when firefighters arrived on the scene at 3:03 p.m., they reported that three 1,000-gallon tanks were said to have been leaking from the back of a truck and that one of them was overfilling for an undetermined amount of time.

According to first responders at the scene, the location’s security cameras showed men pumping fuel from the tanks into their own car. Sources at the scene also said that once the Sheriff’s Department was called, the men fled without sealing the leak.

The Fire Department’s Health Hazardous Materials Division was called to the scene.

At the time of this publication, the extent of the spill is unknown and SCV Sheriff’s Station officials could not be reached for comment.