Fire in Valencia business center causes $200,000 in damages, no injuries

A fire Monday night just inside the roll-up doors at Hi Tech Plastics and Molds in Valencia caused about $200,000 in both property and contents damages, a Los Angeles County Fire Department official said, but the fire was put out promptly and no one was hurt. 

According to Maria Grycan, a Fire Department spokeswoman, firefighters responded to a call reporting flames in a structure at about 10:04 p.m. Monday in the 25600 block of Rye Canyon Road. 

“It was a small contents fire,” Grycan said. 

She added that she didn’t know what caused the fire and that it’s under investigation. 

According to Detective Jay Yelick of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s arson explosives detail, a preliminary investigation showed that the fire was the result of an industrial accident. No one, he confirmed, was injured and he held no belief Tuesday morning that arson was the cause. 

Representatives from Hi Tech Plastics and Molds, a plastic fabrication company, were unavailable to speak Tuesday about a possible cause of the blaze. A woman who answered the phone said those who could speak on the matter were in and out of the office dealing with sheriff and fire officials. 

