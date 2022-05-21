Hart District approves raise for teachers

The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board approved Wednesday evening a 4% on-schedule increase retroactive to July of last year for district teachers.

The raise results in approximately $5 million a year in extra expenditures for the district, as it relates to teacher compensation, until the 2023-24 school year.

“The District and the Hart District Teachers Association (HDTA) have agreed upon terms for contract negotiations for the 2021/22 academic year, which include a four percent (4%) increase to unit members’ salary schedules retroactively to July 1, 2021,” reads the meeting agenda. “HDTA unit members have voted to ratify the tentative agreement, and staff is recommending the Board approve contract revisions as indicated in the attachment.”

The District was also required to publicly disclose the major provisions of a collective bargaining agreement including the costs incurred in the current and subsequent fiscal years.

“This requirement ensures the public is adequately informed and has an opportunity to comment on an agreement’s impact before provisions become binding on the district,” the agenda reads. “Statute further requires the district superintendent and the chief business official to certify in writing that the district can meet the agreement’s costs for the specified term.”

During the meeting, Hart District Teachers Association President John Minkus discussed how the process which had been ongoing throughout the school year, describing it to The Signal on Friday as “unnecessarily drawn out.”

“Time is energy and it gets frustrating when we’re slogging our way into the last few days of the school year to get this stuff done. where everybody’s in a rush,” said Minkus. “It just gets it just gets a little frustrating.”

However, following the 86% and 14% vote on Tuesday, to which Minkus said the overall feeling for the HDTA members was happy the bargaining agreement was over.

“There was a great hope for a larger number…but we’re happy it’s over and that and that we have achieved what we have,” Minkus said.