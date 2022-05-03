Hart district to discuss staff layoffs, later school starts

The William S. Hart Union High School District is set to discuss during their Wednesday night meeting the futures of roughly 21 classified staff members, as well as how the district is coming into compliance with a later start school bill.

According to the governing board agenda, due to lack of work and/or funding, the district is forced to eliminate 11.68 full-time equivalent (FTE) employees in the classified service.

The resolution the board would approve lists 21 staff member names who work throughout the district, and, if passed by the district, their services would be terminated effective July 1, 2022.

In addition to the possible layoffs, the board is planning to discuss how the district is coming into compliance with Senate Bill 328, which requires middle schools and high schools to begin no earlier than 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., respectively, by July 1, 2022.

The start times for the junior high schools would be as follows:

Arroyo Seco 8:00-2:25 (late start Wednesday 9:10).

La Mesa 8:45-3:10 (minimum day Wednesday 2:05).

Placerita 8:10-2:35.

Rancho Pico 8:45-3 (minimum day Tuesday 1:55).

Rio Norte 8:15-2:30 (minimum day Wednesday 1:30).

Sierra Vista 8:15-2:40 (minimum Day Tuesday 1:36).

The start times for the high schools would be as follows:

Canyon 8:30-3:37 (late start Friday 9:37-3:38).

Castaic 8:30-2:40 (period 7 ends at 3:35).

Golden Valley 8:30-3:29 (late start Friday 9:39-2:59).

Hart 8:30-3:35 (late start 9:23).

Saugus 8:30-3:40 (late start Wednesday 9:19).

Valencia 8:30-2:35 (period 7 ends at 4).

West Ranch 8:30-2:50 (period 7 ends at 4, late start Wednesday 9:30).

Bowman 8:30-3:30 (late start 9:15).

Academy of the Canyons was the only school listed within the Hart district to have a start time before 8 a.m. (the school day is listed as going between 7:45 and 2:55) due to the school having acquired a no-change waiver.

The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board regular meeting is slated to begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and take place at the district office, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway. The meeting can also be viewed on YouTube at: https://youtu.be/dqZLgik9D9E.