Man arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a pre-teenage girl

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
A 38-year-old North Hollywood man was arrested Monday morning on suspicion of sexually abusing the pre-teenage daughter of a Santa Clarita woman he was seeing at the time, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials.  

The victim, now a teenager, accused Sebastian Palma, a musician, of sexually abusing her between 2011 and 2013, beginning when she was 10 years old, said Sgt. Joseph Mesa of the Sheriff’s Special Victims Bureau. The victim, Mesa added, reported the incidents in 2021, and the handling detective found probable cause to make the arrest. 

“The act occurred a few times over the course of his involvement with the family,” Mesa said.  

Mesa also said that there was no suspected sexual intercourse between the two, and that the man is accused of digitally penetrating the victim’s vagina. He said the District Attorney’s Office will decide whether to file charges in the case. 

The suspect’s bail is set at $250,000 and he was still in custody as of Tuesday. 

Michael Picarella

Michael Picarella is a features writer and general assignment reporter for The Signal. He joined the staff in Feb. 2022 and previously worked as a columnist, features writer and beat reporter for The Acorn newspaper group in northern Los Angeles and Ventura counties. He’s a graduate of the Academy of Art in San Francisco with a degree in screenwriting. Additionally, Picarella has written and directed two feature films, and he’s the author of two books, one being a collection of stories from his award-winning family humor column, “Family Men Don’t Wear Name Brands.” Email him at [email protected]

