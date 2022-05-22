Neighbors help douse house fire in Canyon Country

Los Angeles County Firefighters and SCV Sheriff’s station deputies responded to a residential fire in Canyon Country on Saturday at approximately 4 p.m.

On the scene Sean Macnicoll, firefighter specialist for Engine 107, said when they first arrived at the 1800 block of Nearview Drive, they noticed white smoke coming from the attic and that the neighbor initially didn’t even know there was a fire.

“The owner didn’t even hear the smoke alarms, they weren’t going off,” said Macnicoll. “[The] neighbors had to come and knock on the door to tell them that his house was on fire.”

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies respond to a report of an attic fire at a single-story residence on the 18000 block of Nearview Drive in Canyon Country, Calif., on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Macnicoll also said the owner’s neighbors were using their own garden hoses to control the fire until they arrived. The next door neighbor of the owner, Sheri Weisenberg, said another neighbor knocked on her door to tell her about the fire. That’s when Weisenberg and others sprung into action.

“So we went over to my hose, got a couple people to use my hose and they took their hose and put it up there too,” said Weisenberg. “ It was my first instinct because I didn’t see…the firefighters yet and I could see where the smoke was coming from…through the roof.”

When asked why this was her first response Weisenberg said, “Wouldn’t you want somebody to do that for you?”

The home did not appear to have extensive damages and was still largely intact however, the extent of damage is unknown at the time of this publication. There were no reported injuries on the scene.