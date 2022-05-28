Person transported to hospital following arrest

A person was detained and arrested following a “flag down” of a robbery Friday night, according to sheriff’s officials.

“It was a flag-down on a robbery that had just occurred,” said Deputy Conner of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s station, speaking on behalf of Watch Commander Lt. Barclay, who relayed the information to him. “They hadn’t got a chance to call it in yet and tried to detain the suspect, and they had some difficulty getting the suspect detained.”

Conner said the suspect was “subsequently detained and arrested” and confirmed the suspect was transported to the hospital “just as a major precaution.”

Bernard Peters, supervising fire dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said the person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Peters also confirmed the incident occurred near the intersection of Flying Tiger Drive and Sierra Highway in Canyon Country on Friday.

A description of the suspect, crimes he was detained on suspicion of, the extent of the suspect’s injuries, or any further details are not known at the time of this publication.