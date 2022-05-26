Saugus High students protest for gun laws

Saugus High School students protest for gun laws Thursday morning at the corner of Bouquet Canyon Road and Centurion Way in Saugus. Michael Picarella / The Signal
About 150 Saugus High School students walked out of class Thursday, participants said, to protest for gun laws following the Robb Elementary School shooting Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas. 

Not even three years after a Saugus High student shot five schoolmates on campus, killing two before killing himself, students said they are yet again faced with another shooting in this country. They held up signs and chanted to passing motorists on Bouquet Canyon Road at Centurion Way in Saugus, expressing their concerns with lawmakers who, according to several students involved, are not doing anything to end gun violence in America. 

Mia Tretta, a 17-year-old junior at Saugus High who was hit with gunfire during the Nov. 14, 2019, shooting, said she works with the group Students Demand Action, who notified her Wednesday afternoon to organize the protest as part of a nationwide school walkout. She got to work right away. The walkout began around 9 a.m. Thursday, Tretta said, and students returned to the school campus before noon. 

