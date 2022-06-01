Saugus High’s French program faces the guillotine

As Saugus High School loses its only French teacher, the Hart district looks for a solution

In the last month, current and former Saugus High School French students have voiced their concerns to the Williams S. Hart Union High School District governing board regarding the departure of the only French teacher on campus – and with it the potential cutting of the French program.

According to Dave Caldwell, spokesman for the Hart district, the French teacher at Saugus High School is resigning at the end of the school year and pursuing different business. The district has not announced a new hire to fill that role in the coming school year.

This news has caused current students and alumni to address the Hart district governing board in hopes they will move to hire a French teacher as soon as possible.

In the most recent board meeting during public comment, a few speakers talked about the significant role the French program had on their lives. Speakers mentioned how the French program gave them an opportunity for academic and professional success and a community, too.

The speakers’ messages to the board echoed one another – the loss of the French program at Saugus would be devastating and impact current and future students.

Joe Messina, president of the governing board, took a moment to address these concerns. The governing board members are listening and they are looking for possible solutions, he said.

According to Caldwell, for parents who are concerned with their students meeting A-G requirements, Saugus High School continues to offer Spanish, Chinese and American Sign Language, which would help students meet the language requirement.

The Hart district is looking for a solution, and they may offer alternative choices for Saugus’ students who took French I, so they may take French II, Caldwell said.

Messina said they would make an announcement soon regarding the future of Saugus High School’s French program.