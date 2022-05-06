SCV Water invites community to virtual drought forum

News release

SCV Water invites the community to a virtual drought forum, scheduled 6 p.m. Tuesday, highlighting key drought information, impacts and how customers can save water.

“SCV Water and the rest of California is facing a serious multi-year drought, and there is no end in sight,” said SCV Water’s Sustainability Manager Matt Dickens. “Our current water-saving efforts are falling short of our conservation goals. This event will help our community learn more about severe drought impacts, what our agency is doing in response, and how small changes can add up to big water savings.”

Attendees are requested to register by noon Tuesday. Community members who are unable to attend the live virtual event can view it afterward by visiting DroughtReadySCV.com.

During this virtual event, SCV Water’s leadership team will answer questions from attendees, as well as share key information, including:

• Information on statewide and regional extreme drought conditions and forecast.

• How SCV Water plans for water supply in wet and dry years.

• What we can do together to save water.

For more information and resources, visit DroughtReadySCV.com. To register for the event, visit bit.ly/2022VirtualDroughtForum.