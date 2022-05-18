Semi-truck catches fire on southbound I-5

A semi-truck caught fire Wednesday morning on southbound Interstate 5 near the California Highway Patrol turnaround in Castaic, according to CHP officials. 

CHP spokesman Josh Greengard sent a message to The Signal saying the report came in around 10:02 a.m., indicating that an Amazon semi-truck was on fire, flames coming from the wheel/brake assembly. 

“(The) semi-truck was able to pull to the right shoulder,” Greengard’s message read. “At 10:07, the fire was reported out.” 

According to Greengard, no injuries were reported. 

