Sheriff’s deputies arrest man on previous kidnapping charges

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies, while on patrol Friday evening in Canyon Country, came across a Los Angeles man who happened to have a warrant out for his arrest on suspicion of kidnapping, a sheriff’s report stated. After a short foot chase, deputies arrested the suspect.

According to the report from Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies were patrolling the 18700 block of Flying Tiger Drive when they observed several men loitering and drinking alcoholic beverages alongside a vehicle. While speaking with the group, deputies identified one of the men to be an outstanding kidnapping suspect.

“As deputies attempted to detain the male,” Arriaga wrote in her report, “the male fled, leading to a brief foot pursuit. As deputies reached to detain the male, a brief struggle ensued. A short period later, deputies were able to detain the male without further incident.”

At about 11:44 p.m. Friday, according to Tuesday’s booking log from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, the 39-year-old suspect was ultimately arrested for his outstanding warrant related to the kidnapping charges. According to Arriaga’s report, he was also arrested on suspicion of resisting an officer and was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The man had been previously arrested earlier this year in connection to a kidnapping that resulted in a warrant being issued for him most recently. The man, Jose Antonio Martinez, 27, was arrested in connection to an incident in August on Lost Canyon Road in which a man tried to force a female into the trunk of a vehicle on Aug. 5.

“This is the suspect responsible for the incident in which he tried to force a female (pedestrian) into his trunk off Lost Canyon Road in Canyon Country a couple months back,” Arriaga said at the time of the man’s initial arrest in February.

The victim was able to free herself from her alleged kidnapper, according to law enforcement officials, and she was eventually transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. As of the publication of this story, Martinez remained in custody with bail set at $30,000. However, it was not immediately clear why he was arrested once again.

Three other men who were with the suspect on Friday in Canyon Country were cited for drinking in public, Arriaga’s report read, and released on the scene.