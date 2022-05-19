Teacher charged on suspicion of being drunk at school, bringing taser on campus

A Rancho Pico Junior High School teacher was charged Wednesday on suspicion of being drunk at school and bringing a taser on campus, according to court officials.

Emilee Renison, 27, was arrested April 18 after deputies responded to a call that a teacher on campus was possibly intoxicated. When deputies arrived, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, they detained Renison, confirming her to be the suspect as she was returning to campus in her vehicle.

“Deputies conducted field sobriety tests on her and determined she was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage,” Arriaga said. “During a search of her property, deputies located an open alcoholic container and a taser.”

“Renison was charged (Wednesday)…with one misdemeanor count each of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death, driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, driving with a .08% blood alcohol content, possessing or consuming an alcoholic beverage on school property and weapons on school ground – taser,” said Ricardo Santiago, a spokesman for the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

Dave Caldwell, spokesman for the William S. Hart Union High School District, said at the time of the incident that the district received information suggesting that a probationary teacher, recently hired by the district, might be under the influence of alcohol at school. The district, he said, reported the matter to law enforcement and they responded promptly.

“We are cooperating fully with law enforcement,” Caldwell added. “The teacher is on leave pending investigation and disciplinary proceedings.”

Renison pleaded not guilty on Wednesday and is due back on June 24 for a pretrial hearing in Department 1 of the Santa Clarita Courthouse, according to Santiago. A pretrial hearing involves the judge, prosecution and defense convening in order to present evidence, documents and/or any other relevant materials/matters before the trial begins.

She was released from custody on her own recognizance on April 19.