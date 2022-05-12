India plays many sports, including football, tennis, hockey, and golf. While hockey is the nation’s national sport, cricket runs in the blood of Indians. Practically every Indian citizen can play cricket, whether it’s just for fun on the streets or professionally in tournaments.

To Indians, cricket is more than a sport or game; it is a festival and one that every Indian celebrates equally. To some, cricket is even a lifestyle – they live it every day while in front of their television sets in a live tournament. Some predict the outcomes of these games with so much confidence that flows from their love of the game.

What cricket is to Indians is why they love cricketers so much, to the point of worshiping them as gods. To Indians, cricketers are saviors with bat-like Trishul in their hands. For every Indian, cricket is the ultimate game; if you can’t play it, you don’t know sports, even if you’re a pro at others.

Below are some of the best Indian cricket players of all time.

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar is the cricket player every other cricketer wants to become. He is often referred to as the God of Cricket or Master of Cricket. Sachin started his cricket career at age 16, becoming the youngest player to debut for India in Tests. He holds the record for being the only cricketer to have scored 100 international centuries.

Sachin is globally rated as one of the top players to complete over thirty thousand runs in a cricket game. SIna addition, he is the first batter to score a double century in a One Day International cricket game. He is one of those bettors cricket players bet on when they play on https://parimatch.in/blog/en/which-team-is-best-in-ipl/.

Vijay Hazare

Vijay Hazare, now late, was a world-renowned Indian cricketer from Maharashtra; he was a captain in fourteen cricket matches for two years. Vijay was one of the greatest Indian batsmen of the 1950’s era, along with Vijay Merchant. Many years after India was recognized for its test status, Vijay Hazare captained the team to its first test recorded in a cricket win. While the team continued to struggle when playing England in subsequent games, his heroics as the captain of that victory will not be forgotten quickly.

Today, Vijay Hazare is still a respected cricketer who is worshiped in some parts of India. He remains a strong motivation to upcoming players who see him as their role model for the impact he made on and off the pitch.

Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid is an ex-cricketer and captain popularly known as one of the most incredible batters in cricket’s history. He was hailed as The Wall and named one of the best five cricketers of 2000. He also got the player of the Year and Test Player of the Year awards at the 2004 inaugural ICC awards ceremony.

Rahul Dravid was honored during the 7th annual Bradman Awards ceremony in Sydney besides the Padma Bhushan and bagged India’s third-highest civilian awards. While Rahul was a great cricketer, his many humanitarian activities outside the speech say more about his personality. His coaches, players, and cricket fans loved him and continuously chanted his name while he was playing.

Kapil Dev

Kapil is a former Indian cricket player and captain of the Indian cricket team under whose leadership the team won the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Widen named him the Indian Cricketer of the Century in 2002; he was India’s national cricket coach for ten months. He was nicknamed the Haryana Hurricane after representing the Haryana cricket team in domestic cricket.

With a world record for the highest number of crickets in Test cricket, Kapil Dev retired in 1994. After retirement, he took up coaching jobs and has helped nurture young talents, gradually making their way to the game’s limelight within and outside India.

Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar is a 72-year-old ex-cricketer who played for the Bombay cricket team and India in the 70s and 80s. Sunil was an outstanding player and personality of his time, with several awards and nominations flowing from his glorious cricket career. He was widely regarded as one of the greatest opening batters cricket history has ever recorded.

Sunil Gavaskar is said to have the record for most runs and centuries completed by a cricketer. Widely celebrated and recognized for his fast bowling game style, Sunil was awarded the Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for Cricket.

Conclusion

The Indian Cricket Team holds some of the best cricket players in the game’s history. That’s not surprising since India is mainly known for cricket, besides spin-bowling. These top Indian cricket players, along with many others, hold records of being great cricketers in their time. If your love for the game is genuine, you will not only know these players but will have some of them as your role models.