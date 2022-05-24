Three arrested on various drug, weapons allegations

Three individuals — two men and one woman — were arrested Sunday on various allegations, including suspicion of possessing controlled substances and two handguns.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the arrest stems from a Special Assignment Team (SAT) operation in Newhall.

“Deputies patrolling the 20500 block of Newhall Avenue in Newhall at approximately 10:30 p.m. observed multiple males and females standing near two vehicles with open alcoholic containers resting on the truck in an open public parking lot,” said Arriaga. “Upon speaking with the parties, deputies learned one of the males, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.”

Deputies also contacted two men who were passed out inside one of the vehicles, according to Arriaga.

“As deputies contacted the occupants, they observed the handle of a firearm exposed. During a search of the vehicle, deputies recovered two firearms and a baggie containing methamphetamine, among other contraband,” Arriaga said.

Ultimately, the 28-year-old woman from Van Nuys was arrested on suspicion of possession of a loaded firearm and controlled substance, possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle and possession of a loaded firearm not being the owner.

A 23-year-old man, a transient living in Newhall, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a loaded firearm not being the owner and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A 23-year-old man from Reseda was also arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

The woman was released on bond, the Reseda man was released on citation with a later date to appear in court, and the transient man remained in law enforcement custody as of Monday afternoon.