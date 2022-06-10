Canyon Country rape suspect pleads no contest

A local man accused of using drugs and/or intoxicants to commit a sexual assault returned to court on Thursday and pleaded no contest to one count of rape of an unconscious or asleep person.

The man, identified by law enforcement officials as 20-year-old Canyon Country resident Isaac Phillips, was arrested last year in connection to an attack that occurred in March 2021 on the 27000 block of Sophia Lane in Canyon Country, according to Sgt. Brian Hudson, of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Bureau.

He is set to return to the San Fernando Courthouse on June 23 for his sentencing.

Phillips was arrested on Sept. 22 following a six-month investigation into the Sophia Lane attack by detectives in the Special Victims Bureau.

“The suspect in the assault was identified as an acquaintance of the victim’s friend,” said Hudson. “As a result of the investigation, on Sept. 22, 2021, suspect Isaac Phillips, a 20-year-old resident of Canyon Country, was arrested on two counts of rape by intoxication.”

The second count was dismissed on Thursday after Phillips agreed to plead to at least one felony.

Phillips was initially booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and held in lieu of $200,000 bail. He remains in law enforcement custody.