Canyon High graffiti threat reported, students urged to stay home

In a second threat against a William S. Hart Union High School District campus in two days, the students at Canyon High School were told by administrators to not come onto campus Thursday after a threat was found spray-painted in a school bathroom.

According to Superintendent Mike Kuhlman, graduation is still scheduled to be held at College of the Canyons on Thursday. However, it will not be mandatory for staff to come on campus, either.

“Earlier today we discovered several instances of graffiti in a girls’ bathroom on the Canyon campus that threatened gun violence on campus for Thursday, June 2,” Kuhlman said in an email Wednesday. “We suspect this is a misguided prank. However, as always, we take everything completely seriously.”

With finals being scheduled for Canyon on Thursday, and with what has happened locally and in Texas, Kuhlman said he recognizes that the Canyon community is “on edge.”

“While we suspect this is a hoax, we are telling kids to stay home tomorrow and making attendance at work optional for staff at Canyon as an extra precaution,” said Kuhlman. “To reiterate, we do not suspect this is credible, but cannot determine one way or another definitively in time to calm anxious nerves. We hope this step alleviates unnecessary anxiety on this last day of the instructional year.”

In addition to the abundance of caution, Kuhlman said the Canyon High graduation would be guarded by “extensive security with law enforcement on hand along with a private security company and multiple district administrators.”

“Law enforcement is currently looking to enhance coverage again in an abundance of caution,” Kuhlman added.

The threat at Canyon High was reported less than a day after a Newhall man was arrested on suspicion of making a threat against Saugus High School. The man was identified as a former student of Saugus, and remains in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.