COC evacuations lifted after reported of ‘suspicious device’

Evacuations were ordered, but eventually lifted, after law enforcement officials received a report of a suspicious device being found in the student center bathroom on Monday.

According to officials, no device was ultimately found and no arrests have been made as of the publication of this story in connection to the incident.

“At approximately 1:15pm, a call for service was dispatched regarding a suspicious object found on the first floor of a bathroom in the student center at College of the Canyons,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “Deputies responded and conducted a search, however did not locate the described object.”

After a lengthy investigation, deputies determined there was no evidence of crime occurring, Arriaga added.

COC Spokesman Eric Harnish stated that the school did evacuate all the offices in the student center, and as a precaution, they conducted evacuations in the three adjacent buildings on the Valencia Campus — Hasley Hall, Canyons Hall and Bonelli Hall.

“We’re in summer session, so there’s far fewer students than normal on campus right now,” said Harnish, later adding: “From my understanding, the station made multiple attempts to contact the original caller, but nobody answered.”

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.