Cub Scouts host beginning of summer bash

Pack 580 invites Castaic community to party at Hasley Canyon Park

The smells of hot dogs and burgers filled Hasley Canyon Park while children squealed in excitement as they played games, chased each other and took on an inflatable obstacle course – the sights and smells of summer.

Cub Scouts Pack 580 in Castaic hosted a party, in conjunction with the Castaic Lions Club, for the whole community to enjoy last week. According to Scout Master Chelsea Reheis, the purpose of the party was to bring everyone together, have some fun and get ready for summer.

“The Castaic Lions Club gave us a generous donation toward the whole thing, but we also fund our entire pack by actively fundraising,” Reheis said. “Our pack far exceeded our fundraising expectations, so we used surplus money to be able to give back to the community.”

Emily Farrell, 6, slides down the inflatable obstacle course during the inaugural community event celebrating the end of school Hosted by the Castaic Lions Club and Cub Scout Pack 580 at Hasley Canyon Park in Castaic on Friday, 060322. Dan Watson/The Signal

The two organizations set up an inflatable obstacle course with a 16-foot slide, backyard bass fishing, with magnets on the end of fishing poles to teach kids how to cast, temporary tattoo stations and food such as hot dogs, Otter Pops and popcorn.

Lee Shapiro, president of the Castaic Lions Club, said they helped with the event because it’s a way to serve their community, and that’s the whole purpose of the Lions Club, “serving our community.”

The Castaic Lions Club has been around since 1954, said Shapiro. He’s been a member for 23 years because it is important to support the community.

Castaic Lions Club members Patrick Bolt, left, and George Kezios cook hot dogs for the attendees during the inaugural community event celebrating the end of school Hosted by the Castaic Lions Club and Cub Scout Pack 580 at Hasley Canyon Park in Castaic on Friday, 060322. Dan Watson/The Signal

Pack 580 is the only Cub Scout troop in Castaic, so members of the Castaic Lions Club do their best to support them anytime they can, according to Shapiro. It’s not just the Cub Scouts they support as the club hosts a number of charity events or volunteers throughout the year.

“We have a lot of Lions Club members who have grandkids that have joined [the Cub Scouts or Boy Scouts],” Shapiro said. “I’ve had older Scouts come to me and thanked me for the community service [we’ve done].”

“The Cub Scouts is a great organization… it’s very successful in building character and skill that they will use as adults.”

Shapiro also added the event is way for the community to learn about both organizations, and maybe inspire them to join the Lions Club or enroll their children into Cub Scouts.

Pack 580 members Carter Reiber, 10, and Elias Gutierrez, 9, were among the children running around enjoying the festivities. Both of them agreed it was a great day to have the party and were happy to be part of Pack 580.

“You can learn a lot of life skills, and it’s fun to meet new friends,” Reiber said.

“That’s what I like too, and, we get to see nature and have a good time,” Gutierrez added.

Avery Smith, 2, climbs the inflatable obstacle course during the inaugural community event celebrating the end of school Hosted by the Castaic Lions Club and Cub Scout Pack 580 at Hasley Canyon Park in Castaic on Friday, 060322. Dan Watson/The Signal

Oliver Rischar, 7, left, looks on as Chase Alago, 8, competes in the cornhole toss during the inaugural community event celebrating the end of school Hosted by the Castaic Lions Club and Cub Scout Pack 580 at Hasley Canyon Park in Castaic on Friday, 060322. Dan Watson/The Signal

Annelise Patton, 8, reels in a plastic fish while participating in the “backyard Bass Fishing” game during the inaugural community event celebrating the end of school Hosted by the Castaic Lions Club and Cub Scout Pack 580 at Hasley Canyon Park in Castaic on Friday, 060322. Dan Watson/The Signal