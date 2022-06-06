Cyber Security Checklist: What all Employees Must Know

https://pixabay.com/photos/entrepreneur-computer-men-office-2326419/

The pandemic showed us that work from home (WFH) is possible and, in many cases, even preferred to working in an office. Plus, due to high-speed internet connection, many companies like to dip their toes into the global talent pool, not just the local one.

But remote work also opened the door to cybercriminals looking for easy victims. And because employees’ devices and networks are not always secure, authorities had to deal with a new high in the world of cybercrime.

Plus, since California is the home of the famous Silicon Valley where most of the world’s tech startups begin, it attracted a lot of unwanted attention. And still does. However, just because the Golden State is a target for hackers and other ill-intended actors, it doesn’t mean businesses can’t function and bloom here.

Companies can solve their security problems by working with IT professionals to build impenetrable protection and by training their employees to stay vigilant. Here’s what every employee, regardless of experience in the company, needs to know:

The Importance of Rules and Security Protocols

All employees must know why security protocols and rules that may not make much sense are crucial for the company’s security. Rules, like not using personal accounts on work devices, or not using personal devices to connect to the company’s network, are meant to protect everyone and keep any data breach attempts at bay.

Plus, if you outsource the task to a specialized company (as happens with small and medium-sized businesses) it’s a good idea to book them for a few employee training sessions as well.

How to Recognize a Phishing or Ransomware Attempt

Phishing and ransomware are two of the most common cyberattacks that target businesses. Plus, both look for vulnerabilities in the human side of the business as they usually enter your network via a harmless-looking link or attachment.

That’s why employees must learn to identify a suspicious email that contains a link or an attachment, even if it looks like it’s coming from a legit source. Cybercriminals nowadays are masters at copying the design and tone of an official email that comes from a bank, a financial institution, the government, or even a partner company.

Personal Device Protection

Your employees’ personal devices can be dangerous for the company’s security, but only if the user doesn’t know how to stay safe. So, instead of introducing extremely restrictive access rules that tend to hinder productivity, it’s best to fight cybercrime with knowledge.

For instance, you may not be surprised to know that people tend to use their personal devices during work hours to place grocery orders, make dinner reservations, or take care of any other personal errands online. Therefore, invest a bit of time and money in teaching them how to stay safe when shopping online.

Given that it also serves a personal interest, people will be a lot more willing to learn. You can also sneak a few lessons on phishing and ransomware attacks since individuals can also be victims.

Stay Vigilant at All Times

Data breaches have devastating effects on a business’s reputation, especially in California, where the business that’s been breached needs to notify all its affected customers. Plus, if the notice was sent to more than 500 state residents, the business also has to send a copy of the breach notice to the California Attorney General.

That’s why, in order to stay safe and avoid any unwanted downtime and complications, you need to turn your employees into allies in the fight against cybercrime. Also, it doesn’t hurt to get a reliable IT services provider as well!