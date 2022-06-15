Deputies: Brass knuckle brawl was over work dispute

An alleged assault in Saugus over the weekend — one that reportedly involved a biker gang and brass knuckles — was the result of a work dispute, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies.

Deputies were contacted at approximately 10 a.m. Saturday regarding a possible assault with a knife on the 22200 block of Trinity Place, according to Deputy Liza Melgar, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“Upon arrival, deputies contacted the victims who stated they were hired at the location to do construction work. The suspect had also been hired to work at the location,” said Melgar. “The two working crews had a verbal argument the night prior.”

The following day, both working crews were at the same location and the victim told deputies he and his coworkers had been punched with metal brass knuckles by the suspects multiple times. The victims also told deputies the suspects had knives in sheaths attached to their work belts, according to Melgar.

“The suspects had left the scene prior to deputies’ arrival,” said Melgar. “No one was stabbed (and there were) only minor injuries from the altercation.”

Law enforcement officials said at the time of the incident that the initial call stated the informant had been assaulted by four men on motorcycles, and that deputies on the scene were investigating the possibility of them being in a motorcycle gang.

The suspects reportedly fled eastbound on Trinity Place. No one wanted in connection to the altercation has been apprehended by law enforcement as of the publication of this article on Tuesday.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, Melgar said.