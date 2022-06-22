Deputies detain man in connection with Newhall carjacking

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detained a man for questioning in connection with a carjacking, which occurred in early-June, according to law enforcement officials.

According to Deputy Liza Melgar, a spokeswoman for the station, a 20-year-old man from Lancaster was detained at the SCV Sheriff’s Station and questioned about his suspected involvement in an alleged carjacking that occurred June 7, which also resulted in a victim being shot in the abdomen.

Sgt. Robert Gonzalez, a member of the station’s COBRA Team, confirmed the suspect was brought in for questioning related to the incident.

According to law enforcement, the victim survived his injuries. Deputies were able to arrest a 16-year-old boy at the scene of the alleged carjacking, but two other suspects fled on foot.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department booking logs for the SCV showed the man was released from custody as his arrest was changed to detainment, and he was released later.

Gonzalez said detectives will continue their investigation and they will be able to provide more information in the future.