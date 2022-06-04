Deputies: Man arrested in possession of stolen gun, meth

A 40-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after deputies reported finding a stolen gun and methamphetamine in his possession, according to law enforcement officials.

The arrest stems from deputies on the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Summer Team patrolling near Pico Canyon Road and The Old Road in Valencia at approximately 8 p.m. While in the area, they reported spotting a vehicle with expired registration.

“While talking with the male driver, he appeared very nervous,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, via a social media post. “During a search of the vehicle, deputies located drug paraphernalia, a plastic baggie containing methamphetamine, and a loaded firearm. Further investigation identified the firearm to be stolen.”

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotic paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, lane straddling and expired registration.

He was booked into the Santa Clarita Valley and later released Thursday afternoon with a notice to appear in court at a later date.