Deputies: Man arrested on suspicion of burglarizing ex-girlfriend’s home

A Valencia man was arrested Monday on suspicion of burglarizing his ex-girlfriend’s Canyon Country home, according to law enforcement officials.

According to Deputy Liza Melgar, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to the 20400 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country regarding a burglary. Upon arrival, deputies contacted the victim who said her ex-boyfriend, the suspect, arrived for the second time that day at her home.

The victim told deputies her ex-boyfriend had vandalized her home and stole several items. Later that day, the ex-boyfriend returned and attempted to open her patio sliding door, she told deputies.

The suspect was unsuccessful and appeared to be intoxicated, according to deputies.

The victim showed deputies a picture of the suspect and told them he had a cast on his arm. Deputies relayed the information to more deputies, and they were able to detain a man matching the description of the suspect from the burglary call, Melgar said.

During a search of the suspect, deputies located multiple debit cards with the victim’s name on them, multiple narcotics and jewelry, Melgar said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the suspect remained in custody with bail set at $50,000, Melgar added.